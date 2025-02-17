Real Madrid have been irate in recent weeks about the officiating in La Liga, ramping up a campaign of vitriol against Spanish officials. However after a meeting with the Referees Committee (CTA), at least unofficially, the tension has been lowered between Los Blancos and the referees.

General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and Secretary of the Board Jose Luis del Valle Perez attended a meeting with Head of the CTA Luis Medina Cantalejo, and the Head of the VAR system, Carlos Clos Gomez on Monday afternoon at the RFEF’s Las Rozas headquarters. Del Valle Perez signed under Real Madrid’s four-page letter to the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Rafael Louzan calling the officiating corrupt, manipulated and accusing them of robbing Los Blancos of trophies.

However the meeting seemed relatively relaxed and devoid of tension, despite the Real Madrid club line being much more vociferous. Medina explained as much after a 90-minute meeting in Madrid.

“If we had argued, the meeting would have lasted five minutes. Everything has been within a climate of understanding and cordiality and, above all, respect,” he told Marca.

“The procedure has been the same as with other teams. We talk about a certain play and other circumstances that happen, but internally, not because they are secret, but because it is something that should remain between us.”

Despite the cordial nature of the meeting, Real Madrid still believe that referees are biased against them, assure the Madrid-based newspaper. The CTA denied anything of the sort during their meeting.

Los Blancos primarily attended to listen to the audio from the VAR’s room during the decision not to intervene, when Carlos Romero was booked for a challenge on Kylian Mbappe, which Real Madrid felt was a red card. While there, they did discuss other decisions that had been taken. He did confirm that Jude Bellingham’s sending off was not one of the topics though. Real Madrid cried foul again over the weekend, alleging that the refereeing was injust during a 1-1 draw with Osasuna.