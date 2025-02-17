In the top half of La Liga, only RCD Mallorca won over the weekend, opening up a golden opportunity for Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano to gain ground on their rivals. The Blaugrana could go top at Montjuic in the 21:00 CEST kick-off, while Rayo could draw within three points of Villarreal in fifth spot.

There is little sign of rotation coming for either side, with Hansi Flick recalling Ansu Fati to the squad, but expected to send out his strongest line-up he believes he has available. Sport say that includes Robert Lewandowski, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong, the two latter set to get the nod over Dani Olmo and Marc Casado notably. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Marc Bernal and Andreas Chrsitensen remain out injured.

It also means a spot on the bench for Ronald Araujo, with MD also agreeing on the line-up. There is also consensus on the Rayo setup, with Inigo Perez missing Sergio Camello, Raul de Tomas and Unai Lopez through injury.

That means Pedro Diaz is likely to get the nod in midfield alongside Pathe Ciss, and Randy Nteka will play the target man up front. Isi Palazon will be the launchpad for the Rayo attacks utilising the pace of Alvaro Garcia, Jorge de Frutos and Andrei Ratiu out wide.

#FCBarcelona face off against #RayoVallecano tonight, with both sides hoping to be just the second in the top half of La Liga to win this round. Ansu Fati is back in the squad for Hansi Flick, with a strong line-up expected. Pace and width for Inigo Perez – Diaz in midfield.(MD) pic.twitter.com/my6f8MdqAd — Football España (@footballespana_) February 17, 2025

Barcelona have struggled at home this season, particularly with lower blocks, and Perez’s side have been a tough nut to crack. Only Dani Olmo’s debut impact won the game back in August in Vallecas, and Rayo have the sixth-best defence in La Liga, ahead of Barcelona. In the lead-up to the game, Perez praised Barcelona’s work-rate, while Hansi Flick also noted how pleased he was with their mentality.

Perez’s team are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run though, their best ever in La Liga, and have draws against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid to their name already, albeit in Vallecas.