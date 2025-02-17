Barcelona President Joan Laporta appeared to have at least temporarily delayed an institutional crisis with the injunction that allowed the club to register star signing Dani Olmo and Pau Victor in January. However La Liga have raised concerns over deals that allowed them to return within their salary limit.

The Blaugrana missed the deadline to register Olmo and Victor, but managed to secure an injunction as they try to prove in court that they did in fact have the documents in place to do so. That will allow them to play until April at the latest before a decision is made on their registrations. However La Liga are now suspicious of the sales they made in order to register Olmo and Victor.

Barcelona announced that they had sold a 30-year lease of 475 VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou for a combined value of €100m, but kept the identities of two companies who had bought them secret. That was allegedly due to confidentiality reasons. One of them has been revealed to be New Era Visionary Group (NEVG) in the United Arab Emirates, and La Liga consider the €28m purchase they made from Barcelona to be suspicious, something they have formally denounced.

El Confidential say that NEVG describe themselves as the official telecommunications operator of FC Barcelona on their website, and a deal that went down less than two months before the sale of the VIP seats. The report, carried by Diario AS, say that La Liga believe there are excessive links between Barcelona and NEVG, and that similar business went down with their inflated sales of Barca Vision shares.

The other business to be involved has been revealed as Qatari enterprise Forta Advisors Ltd. While the information also cites them as the business that paid the lesser share of the €100m, there too, suspicion has been aroused by the fact that the consultancy business, registered in London, had only been in operation for seven months before purchasing the VIP seats, and one of the owners was also involved in previous negotiations with Barcelona.