Athletic Club Vice-Captain and forward Inaki Williams has come out to ask for punishment for the fans that racially abused teammate Maroan Sannadi on Sunday at the RCDE Stadium. The incident occurred in the first half, and the ‘anti-racism protocol’ was activated after Williams informed the referee.

Being close to the incident, Williams heard the abuse towards Sannadi. The first stage of the protocol is for fans to be warned over the incident over the loudspeaker, the second time it occurs the referee will stop the game temporarily, and only on the third occasion will players leave the pitch.

Williams indicated Cadena SER that football as a whole needed support to tackle racism, and that the abuse was not club-specific after the game.

“Starting from a basic idea that people come to enjoy football, I believe that this type of thing cannot happen. Maroan has made an individual play and they have insulted him, saying ‘f***ing moor’. It is not the first time that this has happened here, it has already happened to me, but that should not tarnish the Espanyol fans.”

“Football must be supported, Espanyol needs its fans and not the four idiots tarnishing true football. It’s a shame, the referee acted very well, although I have not understood why the Espanyol fans then whistled me. Let’s hope it is corrected, given visibility and that there is punishment for the perpetrators.”

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, and Williams did the post-match interview, also describing how the incident came about.

“It was a quick play, the ball went out for a corner, we both heard ‘f***ing moor’. We stood looking at each other and then I told the linesman so they would be aware. The linesman communicated it to the referee and then he came to tell me that he was going to activate the protocol.”

Previously at Espanyol in 2020, Williams himself received racial abuse.

“I take insults against a teammate as if they were directed at me and it makes me very sad. We are aware that not everyone is the brightest, it is not a tasteful dish but four idiots cannot tarnish what we are or where we are from.”

Racism has been on the rise in Spanish football, most notably with the abuse towards Vinicius Junior in recent years, but in general black players have suffered an increase in abuse. After a period of inaction, harsher punishments, including prison sentences, are starting to be handed out, although there is still a lively debate s to whether the deterrants are sufficient.