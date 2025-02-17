Former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro has joined the growing list of football figures telling the Best winner Vinicius Junior to focus on his football, and avoid distractions. Vinicius’ temper on the field has made him a target for opposition players, and in January brought about the third red card of his career.

Casemiro, during an interview with Diario AS, was asked what advice he would give his ex-club teammate and international colleague, and explained that he had already told Vinicius what he feels would be best for him.

“I would tell him, as I already told him when we met with Brazil, that ‘there is only one way to stop you: by taking you out of the game.’ Only then can you stop him. If Vini is focused on the game, focused on his football, he is the best in the world. If so, he is the best.”

“But it is not easy, because they are constantly going after him. With the problems he has suffered I am very sad. My children are Spanish and I was sad. Despite all that, he must focus on playing football. When he focuses only on that he is the best by far. He has been making a difference for many years. I told him with Brazil: ‘Never lose the smile or that joy you have playing. Be yourself and you will be unstoppable’.”

Amid his disciplinary issues, there is the small matter of fresh contract negotiations with Real Madrid and a major offer from Saudi Arabia on the table for Vinicius. Stories continue to emerge about his future, but Casemiro believes he would be better off remaining in Spain.

“If I spoke to you as a fan I would tell you to look at how important it is to make history in football, in your career. He has already done it so far, but at his age he has a long way to go to continue doing it. But it is a very personal decision. As a fan, the nicer thing is to continue watching him with Real Madrid.”

Vinicius has reportedly communicated his demands for a new contract to Real Madrid, but one of the two parties is going to have to significantly compromise if the two are to remain together. Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is seemingly desperate to maintain the salary structure at the club, but doing so may well mean saying farewell to the Brazilian.