Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been the two clubs most closely linked with Bayer Leverkusen central defender Jonathan Tah, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Able to sign a precontract, Tah is looking for a move in the summer, but Bayern are unlikely to be his destination.

The Bavarian giant pursued Tah last summer, but were unable to agree a deal with Leverkusen. Even three months later in November, agent Pini Zahavi noted that Tah had ‘an excellent chance’ of joining Bayern, but now Sporting Director Christoph Freund appears to have confirmed reports that they had dropped out of the race for the Germany international.

“Tah’s name is not in our thoughts now. Our defence is at a high level and it is not something that is on Bayern’s table for next season,” Freund explained, as quoted by Sport.

Recent reports have also claimed that Tah has settled on Barcelona as his priority for the summer, although no deal has been agreed. He has been heavily linked with a switch with Catalonia, but that has been placed in doubt by the new contract given to Ronald Araujo. Barcelona Sporting Director Deco has also described it as ‘difficult’ for the club to bring in another central defender, with five on their books for next season currently.

There is still some uncertainty around the future of Araujo, with various reports emerging about potential release clauses in his new deal, and Deco confirming that if he is unhappy, he will be allowed to leave the club. If Araujo does move, Tah seems a likely target. The key to his future regarding the Blaugrana could be when Barcelona find out Araujo’s decision, and when Tah decides he wants to accept an offer. The 28-year-old will no doubt have offers beyond the Blaugrana.