Much of the discourse in recent months in Barcelona has been around the forward position with a view to the summer transfer market, in particular when and how they should go about replacing Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is set to remain at Barcelona for a minimum of one more season, but the latest reports are that they may try to hang onto him for another season beyond that.

Lewandowski will be 37 at the start of next season, although his numbers defy that statistic. Currently he is leading the Pichichi race in La Liga, and has returned to form under Hansi Flick in dramatic fashion. This season so far he has 31 goals and three assists in his 33 appearances, some of the best contributions in Europe.

However his age is something to consider for Barcelona, who are still in a tight financial spot regarding their salary limit. Lewandowski had a clause in his contract that meant he would have earned an extension for next year if he featured for 45 minutes in half of their games, a number he was due to hit shortly. Barcelona have decided to anticipate that automatic extension, and will offer him a new deal.

Jules Koundé is a substitute against Rayo for arriving late to the technical talk, as happened to him in the Alavés – Barça game. @HelenaCondis — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 17, 2025

The surprise is, according to a report from Sport, Barcelona will offer Lewandowski a two-year extension rather than an extra year. They say it would be a reward for his form and continued professionalism, but would also help to space out the salary he is due. An agreement is expected to be reached, and the Polish striker would see a lot of his salary paid in bonuses and objectives.

The Blaugrana have been linked with Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko and Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, but it does seem likely that they would need to make a sale in order to clear space in their salary limit for any of those moves.