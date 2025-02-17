Barcelona sign 18-year-old Ghanaian talent on a free

Barcelona have a strong record of bringing through defenders into senior football of late, and have made another move for a teenage talent. The latest is 18-year-old centre-back Hafiz Gariba, who arrives on a free.

According to Sport, the Ghanaian has penned a three-year deal with the club, after an operation that has been in the works for some time. Gariba reportedly had interest from a number of large teams, and the Blaugrana were waiting on his green light for some time, but have finally got the deal over the line.

Gariba reportedly stands out for his power and physique, and is good at tidying up mistakes in the backline. His route to Barcelona is not the most typical, having completed part of his football education at Escuela Marcet, one of a number of football schools in Barcelona and the surrounding area, before signing for Barcelona.

He is expected to first join the Juvenil B side, the level below the under-19s first-team, and once he is up to speed, will move up to the Juvenil A. Barcelona have made it a goal of theirs to bring in more teenage talents before they hit the big time, and while that it chiefly in order to provide for their first team, there is a sense that it can also be a profitable venture for the Blaugrana.

The prime example being Mika Faye, who arrived for €1.5m and left for €10.3m just a summer later. The likes of Ez Abde, Chadi Riad and Nico Gonzalez have all turned out to be profitable graduates from La Masia in recent times too. Gariba is also the latest African talent to arrive, after David Oduro, Azziz Issah and Ibrahim Diarra in the last year, as the Blaugrana make a conscious effort to improve recruitment of talent from the continent.