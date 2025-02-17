Barcelona scrape past Rayo Vallecano to head top in game of thin margins

Barcelona 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

In a weekend of controversy, the referees were once again the centre of attention as Barcelona went top courtesy of a penalty from Robert Lewandowski. Rayo Vallecano saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end but not without putting the hosts on the ropes.

The first half got underway in relatively composed fashion, but it did not take long for the pace to pick up, as Rayo defended the edge of their box aggressively, and moved the ball high and wide with speed when they won it back. Barcelona did have the better of the chances initially though, with Raphinha being slipped through twice: once skimming the post with his effort, and once forcing a strong save from Augusto Batalla.

The breakthrough came after 28 minutes, when Pathe Ciss brought down Inigo Martinez at a corner. After a VAR review, the penalty was given, and Robert Lewandowski fired his effort in off the post. Rayo felt harshly so after a grab on Pau Cubarsi went unpunished at another corner.

Despite the goal, Rayo grew in confidence though, raising their game and causing Barcelona problems. Wojciech Szczesny was forced into a brilliant save down to his left before the break, and only an interfering Randy Nteka, who was in an offside position, stopped Jorge de Frutos excellent run and finish from counting.

The second half saw slight decline in the tempo, but no erosion of the Rayo confidence. Martinez, who was the glue in the Barcelona defence, had to author a number of increasingly frantic interventions to halt Rayo advances. Barcelona continued to find openings, but Lewandowski could not finish brilliant work down the left from Pedri, and Raphinha blazed another effort over.

Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo has denied rumors that Vitor Roque wants to leave for Palmeiras, calling them 'completely false'. The Barça loanee has played in 97% of Betis' games, though he has been benched in the last four. Via @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 17, 2025

As full-time drew close, the openings for both sides became more scarce, but the nervousness around Montjuic was palpable. The frayed fingernails were justified when in the final minute of the match, Adrian Embarba broke the offside trap down the left. His ball in found de Frutos with the goal gaping, but the ex-Real Madrid man could not get high enough to direct the ball down, and saw his effort sail behind.

The Blaugrana got out of dodge in another home game where wasted chances might have cost them dearly, but ultimately Hansi Flick’s side will be delighted that the games they were losing three months ago are now turning into three points – in no small part courtesy of the medicinal Pedri and on this occasion, rugged Martinez. Rayo will feel frustrated they lacked a clinical edge in the box, but Inigo Perez will have little to reproach his players for come the analysis during the week. They remain sixth, a point above Mallorca, and Barcelona go level on 51 points with Real Madrid, one ahead of Atletico Madrid.