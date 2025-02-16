Ronald Araujo not risked as Barcelona face Rayo Vallecano test

Barcelona will be looking to strike a blow in the La Liga title race as they play host to in-form Rayo Vallecano tomorrow.

La Blaugrana are currently third in the table, but they have a real chance to make up ground, after weekend draws for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Victory at home to Rayo will bring Barcelona level on points accrued with Los Blancos but they will edge above their rivals based on El Clasico head-to-head records this season.

Hansi Flick was tight lipped over his team plans in his pre-match press conference as he praised young squad’s resilience so far this season.

Ronald Araujo has returned to training ahead of the game, after being forced off injured in last weekend’s 4-1 win away at Sevilla, and Flick has confirmed the Uruguayan will be in his squad.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he will not be risked in the starting line up, with Pau Cubarsi set to start in central defence alongside Inigo Martinez.

Cubarsi’s starting recall could be Flick’s sole change from the last game, with his players enjoying an eight-day gap in between matches, as they prepare for this key clash.

With no UEFA Champions League action on the horizon until the start of March, Barcelona’s focus will be on domestic matters, with a trophy quadruple still on the cards for Flick.

After the visit of Rayo, Flick’s charges will head to Las Palmas next weekend, before a Copa del Rey semi final first leg at home to Atletico Madrid.

Flick will not learn his Champions League last 16 opponents until after the playoffs are completed with the draw set for February 21.

Barcelona have four potential options to face in the next phase including French trio Stade Brest, AS Monaco and Paris Saint-German or Portuguese giants Benfica.