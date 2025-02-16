“They’re screwing us” – Real Madrid squad furious with referees

In recent weeks, Real Madrid have grown increasingly frustrated with La Liga referees, citing various decisions that they feel have gone against them. Their annoyance flared up again on Saturday during the 1-1 draw away to Osasuna, with the big talking point being the first half red card shown to Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham was sent off for allegedly swearing at referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero, although he has denied this, claiming mistranslation on the part of the official. Carlo Ancelotti has also backed his player, and the likelihood is that an appeal will be launched by Real Madrid in the coming days. There was also unhappiness about the penalty awarded to Osasuna after a foul by Eduardo Camavinga on Ante Budimir in the second half.

The club itself has made its fury known in recent weeks after controversial non-red cards and penalty awards against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid. They recently submitted a strongly-worded letter to the Spanish Football Federation in which the refereeing establishment was criticised, and on the back of the Osasuna match, their fury appears to have only grown.

Diario AS have released a report containing insight from the Real Madrid dressing room, with several players saying that “they’re (the referees) screwing us”. They also have a “disaffection with La Liga” on the back of these recent incidents, and like the club itself, they are not happy with the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA).

Players have also claimed that the recent controversies have been “textbook prevarication” against Real Madrid. Meanwhile, the fact that Atletico Madrid were not able to leapfrog above them into first place in La Liga “has not been considered a consolation”.

It will be interesting to see whether Real Madrid take further steps to express their frustration and dissatisfaction, on the back of sending that letter to the Federation just under two weeks ago.