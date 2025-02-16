Rayo Vallecano boss sees his methods in Hansi Flick’s Barcelona

Rayo Vallecano will be ready for the challenge of Barcelona tomorrow night according to head coach Inigo Perez.

Perez steered the club to La Liga safety at the end of last season after replacing Francisco in Vallecas.

Rayo finished five points above the drop zone as Perez justified the faith shown in him despite having no previous La Liga experience.

His tight-knit relationship with the players was key as he elevated from a coach to the top job and Rayo are storming up the La Liga table in 2025.

They head to Catalonia on the back of three successive league wins and an unbeaten La Liga streak of nine matches stretching back to the start of December.

That has pushed them up to sixth place in the table which could be enough for a first European qualification in over two decades.

Perez has maintained the core values of hard work and connection with the fans in his players and it is yielding maximum results.

“We’re in very good shape but we face a rival that has no weakness,” as per reports from Diario Sport.

“I think we can win tomorrow, and that’s not an empty statement, but we have to be aware it is one of the hardest places to go and play in La Liga.

Alongside his confidence over the potential for a shock result, Perez also praised the first season of Hansi Flick, who has channelled some Rayo-isms into his team.

“Flick is able to convince Barcelona players to run like they play for Rayo. That’s impressive, that he can convince players of that level that physical effort brings you closer to you goals.”

If Rayo can pull off a bold win at Barcelona, it will be their first away win there since 2022, after losing just one of their last four home games against La Blaugrana.