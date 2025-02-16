Mesut Ozil tells Real Madrid to protect rising star

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil has told the club to do more to protect Arda Guler from criticism and harm.

Guler has struggled with injuries during his first 18 months in Madrid but he remains very highly-rated by Carlo Ancelotti.

The club resisted the urge to loan him out in the summer and again in January despite offers from Italy and his native Turkey.

Ancelotti has looked ease the 19-year-old into his first team plans in recent months but his game time remains limited.

It is a delicate balance for Ancelotti and Guler with the Italian well versed in what it takes to perform in crunch games across La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

With a packed schedule between now and the end of the campaign, Ancelotti will utilise Guler more, and he could feature against Manchester City in midweek.

Ozil claims he sees some similarities between himself and Guler in both their playing styles and their struggles to make an early impact in Madrid.

“I see a lot of myself in Arda Guler. We need to do more to protect talents like him,” he told an interview with TRT Spor.

With Real Madrid looking to fight across three competitions in the months ahead, Guler will be hoping for an opportunity, as he also looks to revive his international chances.

Turkey head coach Vincenzo Montella has previously highlighted his concern over Guler’s lack of prominence in Madrid as he looks to find a place for him in the national team.

Montella will decide in the coming days whether to include him in his squad for March’s international window.

Turkey face home and away games against Hungary in a UEFA Nations League playoff, before 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification begins in September, after June friendlies against Iran and one other opponent on home soil.