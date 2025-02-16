Mason Greenwood precedent gives Jude Bellingham hope of avoiding La Liga suspension

Real Madrid were left fuming at the decision of referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero to sent off Jude Bellingham during Saturday’s draw against Osasuna. The English midfielder is alleged to have said “f*** you” to the official, although he has claimed that this was not the case, and that it was a mistranslation.

It proved to be a very costly dismissal as Real Madrid, who were leading 1-0 at the time courtesy of Kylian Mbappe’s early goal, were pegged back in the second half by Ante Budimir’s penalty. On top of this, Bellingham is on course to be handed a suspension of two or three matches, with the final decision to be made by the Spanish Football Federation’s Competition Committee in the coming days.

Real Madrid are expected to appeal Bellingham’s sending off, and according to precedent, they do have a relatively good chance of winning their race – if they do, it would mean that the 21-year-old would be available for Los Blancos’ upcoming La Liga matches against Girona, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano.

As per Diario AS, Mason Greenwood was sent off during Getafe’s 2-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano last season for saying “f*** you” to referee Jorge Figueroa Vazquez, although it was later confirmed to have been a mistranslation. As such, the Competition Committee ruled in favour of the then-Manchester United loanee, who had his suspension revoked with immediate effect.

Bellingham will be hoping that his case follows the same pattern as Greenwood’s. Real Madrid desperately need to have the midfielder available for their upcoming La Liga matches, given that they are now winless in their last three matches in the competition. If the appeal ends up being unsuccessful, Carlo Ancelotti would likely call upon the services of Brahim Diaz or Arda Guler to be the Englishman’s replacement.