Marcus Rashford hoping for summer move to Barcelona

During the winter transfer window, Barcelona tried to sign Marcus Rashford, but a deal with Manchester United was eventually ruled out for financial reasons. In the end, the English attacker joined fellow Premier League side Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.

Rashford had been holding out for a move to Catalonia, and in the process, he had knocked back advances from the likes of AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. He was unable to get his dream move, which is why he had to settle for swapping Man United for Aston Villa until the summer.

Rashford’s situation is likely to be the subject of more speculation during the summer transfer window, provided that Aston Villa do not activate the buy option in their agreement with Man United. At this point, Barcelona could choose to re-activate their interest, especially as sporting director Deco is keen for a new left winger to be signed.

Rashford is hoping that this is the case, as reports in England (via MD) have said that he has not given up on moving to Barcelona. His desire is to showcase his talents at Aston Villa between now and the end of the season, and in the process, he hopes that the Catalans take notice, and subsequently renew their efforts to sign him.

Rashford does not appear to have much of a future at Man United, especially under current head coach Ruben Amorim. If he does return to Old Trafford in the summer, it is expected that he will be back on the market, and at this point, Barcelona could decide to make another move – if they do, it would likely be another loan, although the asking price established by the Premier League giants could determine whether a permanent deal is viable.