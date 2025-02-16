La Liga Round Up: Sevilla and Mallorca on fire with key wins

Sunday’s La Liga action featured plenty of goals and some vital wins in the race for European qualification at the end of the season.

Sevilla and Mallorca moved up to up to 12th and 7th respectively after wins against relegation battling Real Valladolid and Las Palmas.

There was another goal for Antony at Real Betis as Los Verdiblancos beat nine man Real Sociedad 3-0.

Here’s how Sunday’s action unfolded across La Liga…

Espanyol 1-1 Athletic Club

Athletic Club extended their unbeaten La Liga run to 15 games as Oihan Sancet snatched another late goal to seal a draw at Espanyol.

12 – Only Cole Palmer (14) and Bryan Mbeumo (14) have scored more goals among midfielders in Top 5 European leagues this season than Athletic's Oihan Sancet (12). Bright. pic.twitter.com/zr4gVwz0ET — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 16, 2025

Another point on the board opens up a four-point gap between the Basque side in fourth spot, and Villarreal in fifth, but positivity of a draw on the road was marred by disgraceful racist chanting directed at Athletic Club captain Inaki Williams by sections of the home support.

Real Valladolid 0-4 Sevilla

Sevilla bounced back from their resounding 4-1 defeat to Barcelona last weekend to storm past rock bottom Real Valladolid.

First half goals from Juanlu Sanchez and Isaac Romero set the tone for the visitors in Valladolid as victory moves them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

There was also a late goal for Dodi Lukebakio to bring the Belgian international up to nine league goals so far this season.

¡QUÉ DEFINICIÓN DE JUANLU SÁNCHEZ 🇪🇸(2003) PARA SU DOBLETE!

¡ASISTENCIA DE DODI LUKEBAKIO!

📽️ @GoalsXtrapic.twitter.com/J1yn0LXpCi — Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 16, 2025

Mallorca 3-1 Las Palmas

Mallorca jumped to 7th in the table, as they ended a four-game winless streak in league action, with a 3-1 Palma win over Las Palmas.

Vedat Muriqi’s early double had the visitors on the back foot from the half hour mark before Dani Rodriguez made it 3-0 before half time.

There was one bright spark for Las Palmas, as they lost out in the battle of the islanders, as Liverpool loanee Stefan Bajcetic slotted home his first-ever La Liga goal.

Stefan Bajcetic scoring on his loan spell at Las Palmas 🇪🇸🌟 pic.twitter.com/SSYhkWqy7t — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 16, 2025

Real Betis 3- 0 Real Sociedad

Real Betis got back on track with a routine win over Real Sociedad at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Igor Zubeldia’s early red card forced the visitors into defensive mode from the 20th minute before the on-fire Antony opened the scoring after the break.

The Manchester United loanee volleyed home to make it three goals in three games as he looks unrecognisable from his Old Trafford struggles.

NO WAY ANTONY SCORES FOR BETIS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/l86Cj23YFd — Janty (@CFC_Janty) February 16, 2025

Marc Roca added a quickfire brace as the hosts eased away and La Real’s misery was compounded by Sheraldo Becker’s dismissal for violent conduct.

Images via Getty Images/One Football