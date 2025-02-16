Hansi Flick expresses delight at Barcelona mentality

Barcelona have made a very good start to 2025, and they will be aiming to carry in their excellent form when they face Rayo Vallecano on Monday. Given that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both dropped points on Saturday, a victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys would see the Catalans go to the top of the La Liga standings.

Hansi Flick spoke to the media on Sunday in his pre-match press conference, during which he discussed a wide range of topics. As per MD, one of the team’s mentality, which he has been delighted with.

“I have the feeling that the team wants to show how good it is. It’s very good for a coach, it’s what you want to see. They want to train and improve. They have confidence and that comes from training and matches. Every day we want to improve and be better. We have to continue like this.”

Flick was also asked about the topic of time-wasting, which he again linked back to his Barcelona side.

“It’s something that has to do with the attitude of players and teams. I like that we don’t waste time. I have several things on my list. I want to talk about it with La Liga and those in charge. We can do things better, but this is not the place to discuss it. We have to play and score more goals, the other thing is not our responsibility. La Liga can do it with the rules. I’m open to talking to these people.”

Finally, Flick spoke on Pau Cubarsi, who signed a five long-term contract at Barcelona earlier this week.

“It’s not just Cubarsi, anyone who leaves La Masia is special. When they were 11 years old they were already playing and celebrating as they do now. It’s very important to have this atmosphere in the dressing room. They are great friends and I love it. Pau at 18 years old seems like a very experienced boy. He defends very well, then with the ball he also has great quality.”