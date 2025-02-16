Frenkie de Jong committed to signing new Barcelona contract

Barcelona sporting director Deco has been busy in recent weeks finalising new contracts for several key players, including Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi. And he is not finished yet, with the club’s second “renewal plan” set to begin soon, at which point the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Jules Kounde will be offered new deals.

Another player that is included in this plan is Frenkie de Jong, although he is at the stage below the aforementioned trio. There has been no contact between Barcelona and the Dutch midfielder’s representatives for months after a previous contract offer was snubbed, although the situation could change if he continues his recent impressive performances, which have seen his stock rise for the first time in approximately 12 months.

Given that de Jong decided not to respond to Barcelona’s previous contract proposals, it had been expected that he would look to leave the club. However, this is not the case anymore as according to MD, he has decided that he wants to stay in Catalonia, and he is committed to signing a new contract as soon as possible.

De Jong has been having a tough time at Barcelona in the last couple of years, but no longer. He is considered to be very happy now. However, contract negotiations are not expected to take place for at least a month or two, as the club and the 27-year-old’s representatives have decided that now is not the time for talks.

This news will be music to the ears of Hansi Flick, who has had full confidence in de Jong throughout the season despite his poor form upon returning from a five-month injury lay-off. He is desperate for the midfielder to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of his current contract, and at this stage, that looks like happening.