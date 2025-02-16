Barcelona preparing to sell defender amid Premier League interest

Barcelona are expected to make Jonathan Tah their first signing of the summer transfer window, with the Bayer Leverkusen set on a move to Catalonia. The German international is out of contract at the end of the season, and he has already decided that he wants to make Spain his next destination.

Tah would arrive as a free agent, and while it would be a very good deal for Barcelona, they would have an overcrowding in the centre of defence. Hansi Flick already has Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia as options for this season, so his fellow German would make it seven players that he can choose from for only two positions.

As such, the expected arrival of Tah would see Barcelona look to sell at least one of their existing centre-back options – and according to Relevo, it is Christensen that is the favourite to be moved on.

Christensen has had a wretched season so far, with injuries having restricting him to only 26 minutes of action – and those came in the opening match against Valencia back in August. In the meantime, Martinez and Eric have leapfrogged him in the pecking order, and he is now no longer needed at Barcelona.

Recently, it was reported that Christensen is open to leaving Barcelona, and given that his contract is due to expire at the end of next season, it makes sense for a departure to be agreed in the summer. The former Chelsea defender has been linked with a Premier League return in recent months, with Brentford being the latest club to have shown an interest.

Christensen has proven to be a very good signing for Barcelona, given that he signed on a free back in the summer of 2022. However, it does make a lot of sense for all parties that his time in Catalonia comes to an end before the start of next season.