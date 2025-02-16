Barcelona offered chance to sign Virgil van Dijk and Joshua Kimmich

Barcelona are expected to be relatively busy during this summer’s transfer window, and one area that will be addressed is Hansi Flick’s defensive options. Given that Andreas Christensen is likely to be sold at the end of the season due to his drop in prominence over the last few months, a replacement will be needed – and the likelihood is that the free agent market is where the club will look.

Jonathan Tah is the big favourite to be signed by Barcelona, with the Bayer Leverkusen star keen on the move. However, there are other options out there that will be evaluated by sporting director Deco, and one of them is Virgil van Dijk. As per Sport, the Liverpool defender, who many believe to be the best centre-back in world football, has been offered to the Catalan giants.

It’s not only van Dijk that has the chance to join Barcelona, as Joshua Kimmich has also been offered. The Bayern Munich midfielder has long been linked with a move to Catalonia, and with his contract also due to expire at the end of the season, he can be acquired without a transfer fee.

However, neither van Dijk nor Kimmich will be joining Barcelona, with Deco having ruled out both players as possible signings. In the case of the former, the Portuguese believes that his profile is not needed in Hansi Flick’s squad, especially given that he is already 33 years of age, and his wages would be high.

With Kimmich, Barcelona do not consider him as a needed player because they prefer to count on the players already at the club. In defensive midfield, Flick already has Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado, Pedri, Gavi, Eric Garcia and Marc Bernal as options, so it does make sense that the German is not a necessary addition.