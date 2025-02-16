Barcelona determined to make big-name attacking signing this summer

Barcelona are gearing up for their first summer transfer window since making their long-awaited return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. Sporting director Deco will be in charge of activity, and although he has stated that the first team does not need too many additions, at least one significant signing is expected.

While Hansi Flick is keen for a new right-back to be signed, Deco considers Barcelona’s priority to be a specialist left winger. On top of this, there is also a desire to bring in a new striker, and according to MD, these will be the main targets for the summer.

Newcastle United superstar Alexander Isak is on the list, although he would be a very expensive signing. Meanwhile, Deco considers Liverpool and Colombia star Luis Diaz to be his favourite for the left wing, while Rafael Leao is also being watched as he could emerge as a market opportunity.

At this stage, Diaz is the player that Barcelona are most likely to pursue. They see Liverpool being open to a sale in the summer given that Cody Gakpo appears to have established himself as the starting left winger for the Premier League leaders. Despite this, there is a belief that this would not reduce his asking price by much, if at all, so a deal would still be very expensive.

Before Barcelona can go for someone like Diaz or Isak, they must generate income in order to free up space in Financial Fair Play. Vitor Roque is a strong candidate to be sold, while the club also wishes for Ansu Fati to be moved on, although he rejected all offers that came his way during the winter transfer window, and if he maintains that stance, it could be tough for him to go.