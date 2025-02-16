Barcelona prepare major contract offer to block Chelsea transfer offer

Barcelona are ready to offer a major salary upgrade and contract extension to defensive star Jules Kounde in the coming weeks.

La Blaugrana have wrapped up a host of contract extensions since the start of 2025 as the club look to plan for the long term future.

The improving financial situation has allowed the Catalan giants to safeguard themselves against losing key players and more deals are expected.

Centre back Inigo Martinez is close to agreeing a one year renewal despite the need for cuts elsewhere to get a deal signed off.

As per reports from Diario Sport, Kounde is viewed as a vital player by Hansi Flick, and he wants a future resolution sorted quickly.

The France international is currently tied to Barcelona until 2027 but the intention is to extend that bond until 2030 alongside a wage increase for him.

Kounde is currently Barcelona’s fourth highest-earner in terms of base wage, but a new deal would move him up to third place on the list, as Ansu Fati prepares to leave.

Alongside his development into a leading right-back, transfer interest from Premier League giants Chelsea has also promoted Barcelona into action.

The Blues are concerned over the future of Reece James with their club captain suffering from constant injury problems in the last 18 months.

Chelsea are rumoured to be willing to offer around €100m for Kounde, which due to Barcelona still keeping an eye on his finances, they would take into consideration.

However, the 26-year-old is viewed as indispensable by Flick, and he will push for the club to sell other players over the former Sevilla man.

As an underlining of his importance in the squad, Kounde has started 21 of Barcelona’s 23 league games so far in 2024/25, with only Raphinha (on 22) starting more matches for Flick in his debut league campaign in Spanish football.