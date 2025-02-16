Barcelona coach at risk of being sacked

The Barcelona first team have had a very strong season up until now, but the same cannot be said for the B team, Barca Atletic. Last season, they narrowly missed out on promotion to Segunda after losing in the play-off final, whereas this season, there is a serious chance of relegation.

Last summer, Rafa Marquez left his position as head coach to join the coaching staff of the Mexican national team. His assistant, Albert Sanchez, was appointed as his replacement, although he has struggled to replicate the form that his predecessor has shown during his own tenure as manager.

Barca Atletic are really struggling at the moment. They have not won since mid-December, and after losing 1-0 to Zamora on Saturday, they have been unable to move themselves out of the relegation zone in the First Federation – Group 1.

According to Marca, there are serious doubts about Sanchez continuing as head coach of Barca Atletic. Although a decision has not yet been made by the Barcelona hierarchy, it’s reported that the 38-year-old is on the verge of losing his position.

Even before the defeat to Zamora, Sanchez was under serious pressure, and that has only intensified in the last 24 hours. Barcelona’s board of directors have made it clear that relegation to the Second Federation is not an option for Barca Atletic, so it would be no surprise to be action taken in the coming weeks.

Sanchez has been unfortunate in the fact that his squad is undoubtedly weaker to the one that Marquez had last season. Barca Atletic no longer have the likes of Marc Casado, Marc Bernal or Pau Victor (all promoted to the Barcelona first team), while Mikayil Faye was sold to Rennes last summer, and he was another important part of the squad that came close to promotion during the 2023-24 campaign.