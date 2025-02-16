Atletico Madrid keen on summer move for Premier League midfielder

It is no secret that Atletico Madrid want to sign a new defensive midfielder, having failed to address the position last summer. The fact that club captain Koke Resurreccion is coming towards the end of his career, coupled with the expected departure of Thomas Lemar, means that it is important for a pivot to arrive at the Metropolitano before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Atleti’s sporting department have been drawing up a shortlist over the last few months, which features the likes of Mallorca’s Samu Costa. Another player that has now been added is Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi, as reported by CaughtOffside.

Ndidi had been linked with Barcelona last summer, before opting to sign a new contract with Leicester. However, he is expected to leave the Premier League side in 2025, and Atleti are in the race.

It’s not only Atleti that are showing interest in Ndidi, as the report states that Real Betis are also keen on the Nigerian international. Los Verdiblancos are expected to sell Johnny Cardoso to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and the search for a replacement appears to be underway.

AS Monaco are said to be competing against Atleti and Betis, and they are reported to have had a £20m offer turned down during the winter transfer window. If Leicester City ask for a similar price in the summer, it could be tough for Ndidi to move to La Liga as neither club is likely to be overly willing to part ways with those funds more a player who would not be a nailed-on starter.

It remains to be seen whether Ndidi ends up at Atletico Madrid or Betis. He would be a good squad player for either side, although the price would need to be right for a deal to be done.