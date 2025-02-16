Athletic Club star racially abused during Espanyol match

Unfortunately, there have been several episodes of La Liga players being racially abused during matches, and another has taken place on Sunday in the match between Espanyol and Athletic Club at the RCDE Stadium.

In the 18th minute, the match was stopped by on-field referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez after he was alerted to allegations of Athletic forward Inaki Williams being subjected to racist abuse by a small section of Espanyol supporters, as per Relevo.

Proceedings were stopped for approximately three minutes, at which point a message went over the speakers at the RCDE Stadium.

“There has been a racist incident among the spectators. The referee has stopped the match. Racism is intolerable. The match will be stopped for a few minutes if it happens again.”

Depressingly, it is the second incident in the space of the last month in which Athletic players have been racially abused. Two weeks ago, the trio of Adama Boiro, Maroan Sannadi and Alvaro Djalo were subjected to racist remarks made by a small section of Real Betis supporters during the 2-2 draw at the Benito Villamarin.

The topic of racism has been a constant one in Spanish football over the last few years. There have been so many cases to have taken place, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha among those to have been targeted. The punishments for those found guilty of racially abusing footballers has been gradually getting more tough, but unfortunately, the incidents are continuing to happen.

UPDATE: Williams himself has now confirmed that it was not him that was racially abused, but rather teammate Maroan Sannadi, as per Movistar (via MD).

“We have to start from the basis that football is to be enjoyed, on a Sunday, at two o’clock in the afternoon… Maroan made an individual play and was insulted by calling him a “fucking m***”. It is not the first time that this has happened here. This should not tarnish what Espanyol’s fans are. Their right-back is Moroccan and N’Kono also played here. Four people cannot tarnish what football is.”