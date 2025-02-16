Arsenal transfer target set for debut Spain call up

Luis de la Fuente is set to bring a new goalkeeper into his Spain squad in 2025 as Joan Garcia continues to catch the eye at Espanyol.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a major transfer target for Premier League side Arsenal in the last 12 months after Mikel Arteta launched an offer for him last summer.

The Espanyol star was rumoured to be unconvinced over the move to North London ahead of the 2024/25 season as he would be understudy to David Raya in Arteta’s plans.

That situation has not changed, with Raya still the undisputed No.1 for Arteta, but the Gunners will push again for Garcia ahead of next season.

Despite their failure to persuade him to join in a €30m deal, reports from Football Insider (via ED), claim they are “very confident” of closing a deal in the summer window.

Arteta is not the only one keeping a close eye on the Sallent-born stopper with de la Fuente on a scouting mission to watch him this weekend.

The Spain boss was in attendance for Espanyol’s 1-1 home league draw with Athletic Club this weekend as part of checking in on Unai Simon’s progress on his ongoing injury return.

Simon immediately went for surgery after Spain’s UEFA Euro 2024 title win last summer with Raya starting five of the following six UEFA Nations League games.

Raya is expected to revert to deputy for March’s Nations League clashes with the Netherlands with Simon holding plenty of stock in de la Fuente’s mind.

Reports from Relevo claim Garcia is now his No.3 with Robert Sanchez’s Chelsea form dropping off and the desire for a fresh face strong.

Garcia has never made a senior appearance for Spain, but was part of the squad which secured a gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, after representing Spain at four underage levels.