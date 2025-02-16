Alaves follow in Real Madrid footsteps as referee complaint submitted after Leganes draw

The issue of referees has become a big talking point in recent weeks after Real Madrid issued a complaint to the Spanish Football Federation on the back of their controversial defeat to Espanyol two weeks ago. Now, another club has followed in their footsteps having also been left furious at officials.

During Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Leganes, Alaves were left very frustrated at conceding two first half penalties, both of which were scored by Dani Raba. There was a sense of bewilderment that the decisions went against Eduardo Coudet’s side, and in the hours after full time at Butarque, the Basque club have released a statement in which they have confirmed that a complaint will be filed.

“Deportivo Alaves expresses its total disagreement with certain refereeing decisions that it is suffering this season. The Albiazul club will transfer a formal complaint to the corresponding bodies. The application of different refereeing criteria in key plays of the matches is seriously conditioning the results of the matches.

“Our team, our fans and our values deserve to compete on a level playing field. We will continue to fight to defend the honour and name of Deportivo Alaves and our fans.”

Alaves head coach Coudet echoed the club’s frustrations with the referee’s decisions when he spoke to the media post-match, as per Diario AS.

“It is a pity. Two penalties against, we have been penalized a lot for decisions in recent weeks. They are fine interpretations that do not fall on our side.”

The issue of refereeing has regularly been a major talking point in Spanish football, and it has riled up significant in the last few weeks. It is clear that this is not just an issue that has affected Real Madrid and Alaves, but they are the ones that have taken steps for action.