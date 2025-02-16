AC Milan plan Real Madrid talks over Alex Jimenez transfer terms

AC Milan will open imminent talks with Real Madrid over Alex Jimenez’s future at the San Siro in 2025.

The Serie A giants are keen to retain 19-year-old with his current deal in Milan running until 2028 with the option for an additional 12 months.

He joined AC Milan on a permanent deal in March 2024 as part of a purchase option included in his loan agreement from Real Madrid.

Los Blancos made the call to allow one of their Castilla graduates to leave the club but his link to Madrid has not been completely severed.

Real Madrid have a future buy back clause inserted into his contract in Milan as part of a tiered agreement between the two clubs.

As per reports from Relevo, Real Madrid can bring him back to the club for a €9m transfer fee this summer, and €12m if they chose to do so in 2026.

However, AC Milan want to renegotiate those terms, to solidify his future at the club, and reduce the chance of Real Madrid poaching a growing asset.

Los Blancos have no immediate plan to bring Jimenez back to the Spanish capital but they will demand compensation before agreeing to fresh terms that would reduce their ability to do so.

Carlo Ancelotti is looking to bring in a new right-back ahead of the 2025/26 season but he is only looking at Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold at this stage.

Real Madrid have put forward a five year deal to the England international who is out of contract at Anfield in June.

Liverpool have mirrored Real Madrid’s offer and the decision now rests with Alexander-Arnold over what he intends to do.

Ancelotti will only re-examine a move for Jimenez, or other right-back options, if he fails to land a deal to bring Alexander-Arnold to Madrid, with veteran Dani Carvajal already extending his contract until 2026.