Real Madrid could still opt for a change in manager this summer depending on Carlo Ancelotti’s performance.

Los Blancos saw their La Liga title charge disrupted by a 1-1 draw away at Osasuna this weekend as rivals Atletico Madrid and Barcelona continue to close the gap at the top of thee table.

Ancelotti appears to have survived the storm of pressure on his position at the end of 2024 but the coming weeks will decide his future in the Spanish capital.

The club are not hitting the panic button at this stage, with Ancelotti still in a strong position to reach the UEFA Champions League knockouts, and fight to retain his domestic crown.

He sealed a trademark fightback win at Manchester City last week and he can now secure a double success by eliminating them from the competition with a positive second leg result on February 19.

As per reports from Relevo, the club are still monitoring Xabi Alonso’s situation at Bayer Leverkusen, with the former midfielder’s contract mirroring Ancelotti’s by expiring in 2026.

The minimum requirement for Ancelotti to remain in place is to win La Liga and at least reach the Champions League semi finals, however, holding on to both titles may end up being the only way he remains in his post for 2025/26.

The report claims Alonso has reached an agreement with Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro where the current Bundesliga champions will not block him from breaking contract and joining Real Madrid this summer.

Trophies will decide who is in charge at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu next season, and Ancelotti is under pressure, but the veteran coach is well equipped to handle the situation.

In contrast, Alonso won a first-ever Bundesliga title for Leverkusen in 2024, but his team face a real challenge to haul back Bayern Munich in the campaign run-in.