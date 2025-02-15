WATCH: Real Madrid strike early against Osasuna courtesy of Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid can go four points clear at the top of La Liga with a victory over Osasuna, and as things stand, they are course to achieve this after taking the lead at El Sadar.

Real Madrid dominated the opening stages, and after 15 minutes, they have taken a deserved lead. The goal has come from the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who turns home at the near post from a fine Federico Valverde cross, and that makes it 17 goals in La Liga for the French attacker and all three in eight days across all competitions.

Bellingham with the steal to Valverde to Mbappe to score RM 1st goal today pic.twitter.com/aVmBrqHU5k — Real Madrid Info ³⁶ (@RMadridInfo) February 15, 2025

VALVERDE FINDS MBAPPÉ TO OPEN THE SCORING FOR MADRID 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G5MtvP1Ezy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2025

Real Madrid have been so dangerous in these early stages. They should have scored inside two minutes but Vinicius Junior headed wide with the goal as his mercy after a wonderful cross from Mbappe, although they have not been made to pay for that.

Real Madrid need to win this one after two winless matches against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid. So far, they are on course to make it back-to-backs across all competitions after the 3-2 victory at Manchester City earlier in the week.