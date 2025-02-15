WATCH: 10-man Real Madrid pegged back by Osasuna as Ante Budimir scores penalty

Real Madrid took an early lead against Osasuna in their bid to go four points clear at the top of La Liga, and but they have now been pegged back at El Sadar.

Real Madrid dominated the opening stages, and after 15 minutes, they took a deserved lead. The goal has come from the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who turned home at the near post from a fine Federico Valverde cross, and that made it 17 goals in La Liga for the French attacker and all three in eight days across all competitions.

Jude Bellingham was then sent off just before half time for dissent, which meant that Real Madrid were forced to play the remaining minutes with one less player. They had hoped to hold out, but they have now been pegged back on 58 minutes after Ante Budimir scored from the penalty spot.

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid | Budimir BUDIMIR HAS EQUALIZED FOR OSASUNA !!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/gQNWcBQpdj — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) February 15, 2025

It was Eduardo Camavinga that gave away the penalty for a challenge on Budimir, and the Croatian striker dusted himself off to score from 12 yards. As things stand, Real Madrid would cede their lead in La Liga if it stayed this way and Atletico Madrid defeated Celta Vigo later in the day.