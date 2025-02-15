WATCH: Jude Bellingham sent off during Real Madrid’s match against Osasuna

Real Madrid are currently leading 1-0 against Osasuna at El Sadar, but their chances of holding on to this lead have taken a big blow. With only a few minutes remaining in the first half, Jude Bellingham has been shown a straight red card.

Real Madrid dominated the opening stages, and after 15 minutes, they took a deserved lead. The goal has come from the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who turned home at the near post from a fine Federico Valverde cross, and that made it 17 goals in La Liga for the French attacker and all three in eight days across all competitions.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s side must now see out the remaining minutes with 10 men after Bellingham was shown red by referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero for dissent.

Por esto expulsaron a Jude Bellingham. No es fútbol, es La Liga. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ig5UzItb4o — MT2 (@madrid_total2) February 15, 2025

JUDE BELLINGHAM GETS A RED CARD FOR ARGUING WITH THE REF 😳 pic.twitter.com/3T2RcdtaKK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 15, 2025

It will be very interesting to see exactly what Bellingham said to warrant a red card, but Real Madrid must now deal with the consequences. If they are to avoid losing their place at the top of La Liga this weekend, they must see out this victory.