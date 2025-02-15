Real Madrid TV meltdown continues after Osasuna draw

Another weekend of controversy for Real Madrid has ended with another blockbuster edition of Real Madrid TV.

The channel has become infamous for its rants against referees and opposition players alongside its feverish support for everything related to Los Blancos.

The debate has become fiercer in recent weeks with presenters openly calling refereeing and the officiating system in Spain as corrupt due to calls that have gone against the team.

The narrative has been continued by club president Florentino Perez calling for investigations into La Liga and their referee picks.

A 1-1 draw at Osasuna ensured Carlo Ancelotti’s side missed the chance to bolster their La Liga title challenge as controversy reigned in Pamplona.

Jude Bellingham was sent off for allegedly insulting the match referee Jose Munuera Montero and a host of fouls against Real Madrid players went unpunished.

The nonsense of Real Madrid TV is always superb viewing, but as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior were denied penalties, some cries of unfairness stood up.

Bellingham claimed the decision to send him off was a language barrier issue with Ancelotti supporting his version of events.

Amongst the complaints from RMTV they claimed Osasuna defender Juan Cruz ‘belonged in the street’ for a foul on Mbappe and labelled the final result as ‘Corruption in the federation 1 – 1 Real Madrid’.

🚨 RMTV: “We introduce today’s MOTM: Jose Munuera Montero.” pic.twitter.com/m8QpvAliqq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 15, 2025

The claims indicate RMTV’s overarching view of a conspiracy against the club from within La Liga.

“There was a penalty on Vini Jr that everyone saw, but VAR didn’t want to warn the referee. Luis Medina Cantalejo’s objective is achieved. As happened the other day, De Burgos Bengoechea was Atletico Madrid’s best player, and today Munuera Montero is Osasuna’s.”

As a final salvo to their annoyance at the end of the game, the channel awarded a tongue-in-cheek award of man of the match to Montero for his performance in the game.