Real Madrid outline scenarios for possible Carlo Ancelotti sacking as Xabi Alonso pact is revealed

Over the last few months, there has been continued speculation over the future of Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti. Given that it has been a slightly underwhelming season from the defending La Liga and European champions, doubts have crept in regarding the tenability of his position, especially with his replacement waiting in the wings.

Ancelotti has already led Real Madrid to two trophies this season, those being the UEFA Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup. However, club officials are not satisfied with this, and the idea is for a major honour to be claimed by the end of the campaign, that being at least one of La Liga, Copa del Rey or the Champions League.

If Real Madrid lose out in all three competitions, Ancelotti would be sacked at the end of the season, according to Relevo. The current plan is for the Italian to remain at the club until his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 campaign, but his departure would be brought forward by 12 months if Los Blancos go trophyless from now until the summer.

Whenever Ancelotti does leave Real Madrid, his replacement will be Xabi Alonso. It is taken for granted that the former Galactico will be taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu once the manager’s position becomes available, with the only question being when that happens.

Bayer Leverkusen, Alonso’s current club, are aware of the situation, and as per the report, a pact is already in place that would see him released from his contract as soon as he wishes to leave for Real Madrid.

Ancelotti and Alonso are both in the same boat, in that their contracts at their respective clubs end in the summer of 2026. Considering this, that time would be the most likely window for the projected moves, although things would be brought forward in the event of Real Madrid having a poor end to this season.