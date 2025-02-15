Real Madrid made to pay for Jude Bellingham red card as Osasuna secure draw

Real Madrid have failed to return to winning ways in La Liga after Carlo Ancelotti’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna at El Sadar.

Real Madrid dominated the opening stages, and after 15 minutes, they took a deserved lead. The goal has come from the in-form Kylian Mbappe, who turned home at the near post from a fine Federico Valverde cross. That made it 17 goals in La Liga for the French attacker and also three in eight days across all competitions.

The visitors had been very comfortable in the opening 39 minutes, but the game turned on a knife’s edge just before the half time when Jude Bellingham was sent off. The Englishman saw red from referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero for dissent, although it is not clear what was said. Regardless, it meant that Real Madrid were forced to play the remaining minutes with one less player.

Real Madrid had hoped to be able to see out the result in the second half, but it was not to be. They were pegged back on 58 minutes after Ante Budimir scored from the penalty spot. Eduardo Camavinga was adjudged to have fouled the Croatian striker in similar fashion to the spot-kick that Los Blancos conceded in last weekend’s Madrid derby.

Despite being down to 10 men, Real Madrid had chances to score a winner. Vinicius Junior came close after a mazy run, while Kylian Mbappe saw his 1-on-1 effort saved by Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

In the end, Real Madrid were forced to settle for a point, meaning that they are now winless in their last three La Liga matches. They could finish Saturday in second place in La Liga if Atletico Madrid defeat Celta Vigo, and Barcelona could also overtake them on Monday with victory over Rayo Vallecano.