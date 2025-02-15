Predicted Teams Osasuna-Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham rested at El Sadar

VALENCIA, SPAIN - JANUARY 03: Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid is consoled by teammate Lucas Vazquez and Luis Rioja of Valencia CF after missing a penalty kick during the LaLiga match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Mestalla on January 03, 2025 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

For a few hours at least, Real Madrid can go four points clear at the top of La Liga if they were to defeat Osasuna at El Sadar. The defending champions are winless in the last two league matches, and any more slip-ups could see them lose significant ground in the title race with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.

This match comes in between the two legs of Real Madrid’s blockbuster Champions League play-off round tie against Manchester City. Earlier this week, they won the first leg 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium, and while they are now big favourites to progress in that tie, there will be no chances taken – and the same can be said for the trip to Osasuna.

According to Marca, Carlo Ancelotti will keep the attacking trio of Rodrygo Goes, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the line-up to face Osasuna, although there would be no place for Jude Bellingham, who would get a well-deserved rest.

Instead, Brahim Diaz would be called upon, while further changes would see Luka Modric and Fran Garcia replace Dani Ceballos and Ferland Mendy respectively. Due to the ongoing injury crisis in defence, there is no chance of rest for makeshift right-back Federico Valverde, as well as centre-back duo Raul Asencio and Aurelien Tchouameni. However, Ancelotti is hoping to have reinforcements back next week.

Osasuna, whose general director claimed that Real Madrid “have a bad relationship with other La Liga clubs” earlier this week, are off the back of a late draw at Mallorca last weekend, but they will be without goalscorer Enzo Boyomo for this one as he is serving a one-match suspension for accumulation of yellow cards. Jorge Herrando will take his place in the line-up, but aside from that, there are no other changes expected by head coach Vicente Moreno.

It shall be a very interesting match at El Sadar. Real Madrid must bounce back to winning ways to avoid losing top spot in La Liga, but Osasuna are very good at home, and they will make it tough for the visitors.