Manchester City face the biggest game of their season on February 19 as Pep Guardiola takes on old foes Real Madrid yet again.

The pair were drawn together for the fourth successive season after dropping down into the newly formatted last 16 playoffs last month.

City surrendered a 2-1 lead late on in the first leg as Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham snatched an incredible late 3-2 win in Manchester.

Guardiola will need to turn the tide to stand any chance of avoiding an early European exit in midweek and the injuries are beginning to mount.

Defender Manuel Akanji has already been ruled out after undergoing surgery and there is now a doubt over Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian star finally netted his first-ever goal against Los Blancos in the first leg but he went off injured in the final minutes of City’s 4-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United on February 15.

The early signs did not look good over the striker, with Haaland clutching his knee in clear pain, and Guardiola will now await updates.

The Catalan coach offered an unclear assessment at full time, with City fans confident it will not bee a long term absence, but his participation in Madrid is in doubt.

“When he was down, everyone was scared. I didn’t speak to him yet, or the doctor – but the doctor didn’t come with bad news – so hopefully he’s fine. Maybe it’s not as bad as it could be,” he said.

If Haaland is ruled out of the game, Guardiola could throw Omar Marmoush in for his first Champions League start at the club, on the back of netting a hat trick against Newcastle.

Marmoush came off the bench in the first leg and he is also a starting candidate if Jack Grealish misses out due to a muscular injury picked up in that game.