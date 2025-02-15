Palmeiras expect to sign Vitor Roque this month – deal hinges on Real Betis

Vitor Roque has had a very difficult first 13 months in Spanish football, having struggled with both Barcelona and Real Betis. The expectation was that he would be a leading figure for the Catalans, who paid in excess of €30m to sign him from Athletico Paranaense last January, but those hopes have faded quickly.

Already, Barcelona are prepared to cut their losses with Roque, and the player himself is also reportedly keen to leave La Liga as soon as possible. There is a chance of that happening by the end of February, with Palmeiras very interested in bringing the 19-year-old back to Brazil.

Earlier this month, Palmeiras failed in a bid to sign Roque, but they have not been deterred. As per Sport, they will make a new approach in the coming days, and they are said to be confident of a deal being closed before the transfer window closes in Brazil at the end of this month.

Despite Palmeiras’ confidence, a deal being completed is far from straightforward, even if Barcelona and Roque give their approval. Betis must agree to cancel the teenager’s loan with immediate effect, and they must do so without asking for compensation, as the Brazilians have no intention of paying.

Palmeiras are hopeful that Betis will agree to let Roque go as they see him as being out of favour under head coach Manuel Pellegrini, given that Cedric Bakambu and Cucho Hernandez are ahead of him in the pecking order. The signing of latter also gives them the impression that compensation should not be asked for, given that it is Los Colchoneros who are supposedly paving the way for Roque to leave.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops over the next couple of weeks. Barcelona would certainly welcome Roque’s departure as it would raise more funds ahead of a busy summer, but for this to happen, they are relying on Betis.