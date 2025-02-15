Marc Bernal return date hinted as Barcelona confirm next recovery phase

Barcelona will proceed with extreme caution over the return of injured star Marc Bernal but the signs look increasingly positive.

The 17-year-old saw his breakthrough season in the first team cruelly cut short back in August as he suffered an ACL tear which required surgery.

Despite the frustration surrounding the situation, all parties are confident it will be a learning curve, and the club secured an quickfire contract extension with him as a show of faith.

The Spain U17 international is progressing well with a gruelling rehabilitation programme amid rumours he could feature in the closing weeks of 2024/25.

He joined the squad on their trip to Saudi Arabia back in January as part of Hansi Flick’s first title win with La Blaugrana.

He watched from the sidelines in Jeddah, but it was an important step to keep him involved and motivated amid the monotony of his recovery.

As per reports from Relevo, Bernal has now hit the six month mark since his injury and the Barcelona medics are confident everything is on track.

However, the chances of him playing again this season appear to have already been rejected by the player himself, as he wants to return to thee squad in peak condition.

He wants to complete a full year away from match action, which would bring him back into Flick’s plans right at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, with a full preseason behind him.

The reports adds the rehabilitation and increased time spent in the gym has also allowed Bernal to pack on muscle and improve his resilience to compete as a La Liga player in future.

That strategy yielded positive responses for Pedri and Gavi in their injury recoveries and Barcelona are hopeful Bernal will be the latest La Masia star to return stronger and fitter after an injury lay-off.