Manchester United “willing to offer €150m” for La Liga superstar

Manchester United have struggled in the transfer market in recent years, and as such, they could turn to La Liga as a way to get back on track. One of the positions that the Premier League giants are keen to address in the summer is striker, with current first team options Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee having massively underperformed this season.

Manchester United have done business in Spain the past – most recently, they agreed a deal to send Antony to Real Betis for the remainder of the season, and the Brazilian winger has made a strong start to life in Andalusia, having scored in two of his first three appearances, including on his European debut for Los Verdiblancos against KAA Gent.

In the summer, they could be an attacking coming from Spain to Man United, and the rumoured player is Julian Alvarez. According to a report from OK Diario, the Red Devils are willing to pay up to €150m for the Argentine superstar, who had previously been at city rivals Manchester City until last summer.

Alvarez made a slow start to life at Atleti, but he has found form in recent months. In total, he has scored 17 goals in 36 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side, while having also laid on four assists.

TyC Sports have elaborated further on this story, and they have stated that no offer has yet been sent to Atleti from Man United. However, even if this were to happen in the summer, the 25-year-old would turn the move down as he only considers staying at the Metropolitano in the immediate future.

It is clear that Atletico Madrid would not be open to letting Alvarez leave, as the likelihood is that he will be the reference player in attack once Antoine Griezmann departs, which could happen in the summer. He will be one of the few non-transferable players that Los Colchoneros have, so a deal for Man United would surely be very, very unlikely.