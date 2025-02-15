La Liga Round Up: Atletico Madrid blow title opening as Villarreal miss derby chance

Saturday’s La Liga action saw dropped points for the two teams at the top of the table with draws for Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Los Blancos were reduced to ten men at Osasuna – following Jude Bellingham’s red card – and they slipped to a 1-1 tie at Osasuna.

That set the title lead at two points ahead of Atletico Madrid hosting Celta Vigo but Diego Simeone’s team failed to seize their chance following another sending off and a draw.

Villarreal were denied a derby win as Valencia rallied to secure a draw, so let’s dive into Saturday’s action.

Leganes 3-3 Alaves

Leganes’ long wait for a league win continued at home to Alaves but they snatched a last gasp draw in Madrid.

Two first half penalties from Dani Raba – either side of a goal from the in-form Kike Garcia – put the hosts in front at the break.

Joan Jordan levelled a chaotic game from the spot after the restart before the veteran midfielder eventually edged the away side 3-2 up.

Munir El Haddadi rescued a draw for the hosts late on – before being sent off – as Alaves raged against a host of refereeing calls against them in the game.

¡QUÉ GRAN CABEZAZO DEL SÚPER SUSTITUTO MUNIR EL HADDADI PARA EL EMPATE!

¡QUÉ CENTRO DE VALENTIN ROSIER!

📽️ @GoalsXtrapic.twitter.com/n6Zq3GbGZk — Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 15, 2025

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Celta Vigo

With the chance to get above Real Madrid on the minds of Simeone’s players ahead of kick off they suffered a major setback.

Midfield star Pablo Barrios was sent off after just seven minutes following a late challenge on Pablo Duran.

That completely changed the hosts game plan and they held out until the 68th minute as Iago Aspas converted from the penalty spot.

However, the hosts did rescue a point, to move one behind Los Blancos as Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to bury a late equaliser.

ALEXANDER SORLOTH, WHAT A BLOODY GOAL! WHAT AN ASSIST BY GIMENEZ!!! pic.twitter.com/A0yd8GzT0n — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 15, 2025

Villarreal 1-1 Valencia

Chances were at a premium in Castellon before Pape Gueye curled home a brilliant opener just before the break.

Despite the pressure, Valencia showed their steel after the restart, as Hugo Duro headed against the crossbar.

That persistence paid off in the closing stages as Umar Sadiq headed home his first league goal for Los Che.

⚽️ GOAL: Umar Sadiq heads in the rebound to level for the visitors 🔥 🇪🇸 Villarreal 1-1 Valencia pic.twitter.com/ENI4O06wwv — Footballnus (@footballnus) February 15, 2025

Images via Getty Images/One Football