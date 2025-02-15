“That will be good for him” – ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool manager on Trent Alexander-Arnold situation

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in just over four months, and yet, he has still not decided between staying at Liverpool or joining Real Madrid, who are now increasing their efforts to close an agreement with the world class right-back.

However, Liverpool are also pushing hard to convince Alexander-Arnold to stay, but as of now, he has yet to give in to either side. It is not yet known when a decision will come, although the saga could easily run on until the final days of June, which is when his contract expires.

"At Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years" 👀 Rafa Benítez admits he can see Trent Alexander-Arnold thriving at Real Madrid ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/v2x84mAAyb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2025

Someone that has experience of both clubs is Rafa Benitez, who managed Liverpool between 2004 and 2010, and also had a short spell at the helm of Real Madrid. Speaking to Sky Sports, he addressed the possibility of Alexander-Arnold making the move to the Spanish capital.

“Real Madrid is an attacking team, they are the best team in Spain and they will continue to be the best team in Spain. Even if Barcelona or Atletico Madrid are doing well, Real Madrid still has the potential, so they will always be there.

“For an attacking defender in an attacking team you have more chances to make assists and to create situations in attack, and that will be good for him as a player. He’s doing that in Liverpool so it’s not a surprise, but with Real Madrid you can guarantee he will do that for years.”

Benitez also gave his perspective on the move from both sides, given that he has a strong affinity for both Real Madrid and Liverpool.

“If I as a Liverpool fan say he will stay it’s much better because he will give us something special. But if he goes, as a Real Madrid kid all my life, and also a fan in Spain, it will also be good for Real Madrid and for him.”