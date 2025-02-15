Carlo Ancelotti backs Jude Bellingham over red card row

Real Madrid endured another weekend of controversy as Carlo Ancelotti’s team dropped points at Osasuna.

The defending La Liga champions head back to the capital following a 1-1 draw as the title race rolls on.

Kylian Mbappe’s early goal had looked to be setting Real Madrid up for a routine game in Pamplona but the contest changed dramatically just before the break.

Referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero opted to send off Jude Bellingham for just the second time in his Real Madrid career after a flashpoint between the pair following an Osasuna free kick.

Bellingham appeared to pursue the referee following his frustration over a decision against the visitors and he was instantly shown a red card.

The England international offered his view of events at full time citing a language barrier being the reason for his dismissal.

Bellingham’s claims of saying ‘f**k’ or ‘f**k off’ does not carry the same weight in Spanish with some interpretations claiming it could be translated as either ‘f**k you’ or ‘don’t f**k with me’ with the latter two constituting offence.

Ancelotti supported Bellingham’s version at full time with the Italian coach claiming it simply does not mean the same thing in both languages as the Real Madrid vs. referees row rumbles on.

“He said f**k off, not ‘f**k you’ and not ‘don’t f**k with me’. Strange things have happened in our last three games that everyone has seen,” as per Marca.

“F*ck off in Spanish is not something offensive. It’s like ‘No me jodas’

“I don’t feel like adding more. Everyone saw VAR came in to look at plays in their area and not in ours.”

Bellingham will now await a decision from La Liga and the RFEF in the coming days with the potential still in place for a one or two game ban for the 21-year-old.