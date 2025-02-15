Barcelona star expects to reach Champions League final

Barcelona have had a strong season up until now, and despite not being a regular starter, Fermin Lopez has contributed effectively. He has five goals and five assists across all competitions, and in La Liga, he has three goals and two assists in only five starts (15 appearances in total).

By Fermin’s standards, he has not had a particular great season, although he is hoping to have a strong few months coming up. However, he will need to wait for his next appearance after being sent off against Sevilla last weekend, in a match that he scored.

As per Sport, Fermin reflected on his season so far.

“It’s true that I’ve always had that ability to get into the box and finish well. The first part of the season things didn’t go so well for me but now I have more confidence, the coach is giving me more opportunities and I’m trying to help the team.”

Fermin also gave his assessment of where Barcelona are currently, ahead of a crucial period in the season (also via Sport).

“The most beautiful and also the most difficult part of the season is coming. We are in a good dynamic, and we are working well. We are prepared for what is coming. It will be tough and there will be games that will cost us, but we are very united to achieve the objectives, which is to win titles.”

Fermin, who is reported to have recently rejected a move away from Catalonia, was also asked about the Champions League. He reflected on Barcelona’s last success in the competition in 2015, and 10 years later, he expects the club to be back in the final.

“I was at home, in El Campillo. I was 12 years old, it was the year before I arrived (at the club), and I was watching the game with my parents and my brother. It was a very happy moment, in the end I’ve been a Barcelona fan since I was a child and it was an incredible night.

“(This year) we will be in the Champions League final.”