Barcelona only able to sign Premier League superstar this summer if Robert Lewandowski leaves

It’s no secret that Barcelona are looking to sign a new striker in the next 1-2 years, and a move has been touted for this summer. They have drawn up a shortlist featuring the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, but the club’s primary target is former Real Sociedad striker and current Newcastle United star, Alexander Isak.

Isak has been in sensational form in the Premier League this season, with only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland having scored more than the 17 that he has amassed in English football’s top flight. His performances have attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool, while Barcelona also consider themselves in the race.

Barcelona have held a long-term interest in Isak. He first appeared on their radar when he was at La Real, as per Diario AS. His €70m asking price was affordable at the time, but no move was made before Newcastle swooped in the summer of 2022.

The fact that Barcelona are finally back within La Liga’s 1:1 rule does give Barcelona a better chance of spending big on someone like Isak in the summer. However, the report states that a move would only be considered a real possibility if Lewandowski were to leave the club at the end of the season.

Presently, it looks nailed on that Lewandowski will be staying at Barcelona for at least one more year, with the Polish veteran having reached an agreement to stay on until the end of the 2025-26 season. In principle, this makes it impossible for Isak to make the move to Catalonia, although it cannot be completely ruled out.

Barcelona are happy with Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as their striker options, while they could welcome back Vitor Roque into the fold in the summer – although it is more likely that he is sold on.