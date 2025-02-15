Athletic Club star Nico Williams is ready to trigger a major summer transfer battle to sign him in 2025.

The Spain international was openly pursued by Barcelona following his UEFA Euro 2024 title win with La Roja last summer.

Despite the pressure to sell him to their Catalan rivals, Athletic Club withstood the pressure, and kept hold of their asset for the 2024/25 campaign.

However, the incoming months are expected to see a fresh wave of speculation over his future, with Arsenal rumoured to be ready to trigger his €58m release clause.

The Gunners could be willing to pay more than the clause in the summer to secure more favourable payment terms, allowing them to structure payments over the duration of Williams’ prospective contract, rather than paying the full amount up front.

That is an opening being explored in London and Bilbao as the two clubs look for a solution that benefits all parties involved.

Current Premier League leaders Liverpool are also tracking Williams Jr as an option but they are rumoured to be behind Arsenal in the race for the 22-year-old.

Links to the Premier League continue to grow in Williams’ direction but the situation is far from resolved as Barcelona try to stay in the race.

As per reports from The Boot Room, Barcelona are ready to match the release clause, but they are not in a position to equal the salary package put forward by Arsenal.

However, the crucial aspect remains focused on Williams’ personal preference, which still lies with Barcelona, despite their failure to bring him to the club in 2024.

That link between the player and Barcelona is a key factor and despite falling behind in the financial race, Williams wants his iconic move to the Camp Nou, but that may not be enough to seal a move.