Marc-Andre ter Stegen of FC Barcelona warms up during the Spanish league, La Liga EA Sports, football match played between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona at La Ceramica stadium on September 22, 2024, in Valencia, Spain. AFP7 22/09/2024 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN

Barcelona fans were delighted to see Marc-Andre ter Stegen back in training for the first time in 2025.

The Germany international has been sidelined from action since undergoing surgery on a serious knee injury at the end of September.

Barcelona responded quickly to the setback of his injury, with deputy stopper Inaki Pena stepping up as a cover option, and veteran star Wojciech Szczesny joining as part of an emergency free transfer.

Szczesny is now expected to be offered a new deal to keep him at the club for the 2025/26 campaign after surprisingly edging ahead of Pena in Hansi Flick’s plans.

However, there is no doubt over Ter Stegen being first choice in between the posts when fit, and the signs look positive over his return.

👀Could Marc-Andre ter Stegen play for Barcelona again this season after training return? #Barca #LaLiga https://t.co/jFDQNOXQT3 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 15, 2025

The expectation is that Ter Stegen will be eased back into full training sessions with contact in the coming weeks after club images on social media show him back in action with his teammates.

The main question focus on whether he will be able to play again this season with early post-injury updates potentially putting him back in contention to play a game by the end of May or the start of June.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has sent Barcelona supporters into overdrive by claiming Ter Stegen is ‘working hard for his comeback before the end of the season’ ahead of the campaign run-in.

🔵🔴🏃🏻‍♂️ Marc André ter Stegen, working hard for his comeback before the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/Vscsy7yvtW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2025

The final game of the La Liga campaign is set for May 25 and that could be a possible target for the 32-year-old.

However, a potential UEFA Champions League final on May 31, at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, is also on the horizon if Barcelona reach the showpiece game.

Germany could also call him up for the Nations League finals series in June, if they reach that stage, after the March quarter finals.