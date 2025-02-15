Atletico Madrid interested in bringing Chelsea star back to La Liga

Atletico Madrid may need to sign a striker this summer – they are already snooping in the Premier League, and now they’ve turned their attention to Chelsea, who should be very busy in the transfer market once again.

At the end of the season, Antoine Griezmann could end up leaving Atleti for the second time in his career – this time, it would be for good. Los Angeles FC are very keen to fulfil his dream of playing in the MLS, and in the coming months, the talismanic attacker will decide whether he wants to leave now, or see out the remainder of his contract with Los Colchoneros.

If Griezmann goes, a new striker would be needed to provide competition to Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Angel Correa. Once option that appears to be high on the list for Atleti is Nicolas Jackson, with reports in England (via CaughtOffside) stating that the Chelsea star is “emerging as a top target”.

Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in the summer of 2023 for a fee in the region of €35m. The 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise during his time in the Premier League, although his finishing ability has caused a lot of frustration for supporters, and club officials could feel the same way if they decide to move him on.

Atletico Madrid are expected to make several signings in the summer, although their priority is to add reinforcements in defence to the expected departures of Axel Witsel, Cesar Azpilicueta and Reinildo Mandava. They have also been linked with a big-money move for Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena, so the funds may not be there to make a proper attempt for Jackson, who is likely to be valued relatively highly by Chelsea.