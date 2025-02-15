Antony’s agent offers Real Betis transfer update

Antony has enjoyed superb start to La Liga life after joining Real Betis on loan until the end of the season.

He was named MVP on his debut against Athletic Club, before scoring the first goal in a 3-2 defeat to Celta Vigo on February 8.

That was backed up with a goal on his European bow at the club as Los Verdiblancos won 3-0 at Gent in midweek.

The Brazil international looks a different player to the one who struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford and his next step has come into sharp focus.

Real Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon stated there could be a chance for Antony to remain at the club next season, as per Radio Sevilla (via MD).

“The other day the United CEO called me, we sent them all the videos and details of the player from the whole week, so they can see we are taking care of their asset. There’s very good chemistry with United and the player. It’s a possibility he will continue next season, why not?”

However, despite Alarcon’s optimism over keeping the former Ajax forward, that sentiment does not look to be echoed back in Manchester at this stage.

The 24-year-old does not appear to have a place in Ruben Amorim’s plans at Old Trafford, but his agent Pedroso confirmed there is no purchase clause in the Real Betis loan agreement, and he is still firmly on the books at United.

🚨Antony is expected back at Man United at the end of the season despite Real Betis interest in loan renewal https://t.co/MEHqQTBRPe — Football España (@footballespana_) February 15, 2025

“There’s NO buy option at Real Betis and he respects Amorim a lot… his future at Man United remains an open story,” he told an interview with Fabrizio Romano.

United will speak with Antony when he returns to Manchester in June, and the door is not closed on another loan, but Real Betis are not in a position to meet their €35m transfer asking price.