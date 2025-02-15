Ansu Fati given hope of resurrecting Barcelona career

In recent weeks, it’s looked like Ansu Fati’s Barcelona career is all-but over. He has regularly been left out of matchday squads by head coach Hansi Flick, and the club pushed hard to move him on during the recent winter transfer window, although he ended up rejecting every proposal in favour of staying at Can Barca.

Fati had looked like breathing new life into his Barcelona spell when Flick was appointed last summer, as he impressed the German head coach during pre-season. However, injuries have set him back during the season, but even when he has been fit and available in recent weeks, he has not been counted on.

All signs have pointed to Fati playing very little part in the remaining months of the season, but things could now be different. According to the Sport, the young forward has taken a step forward in the last couple of weeks, and there is now an opportunity for him to force his way back into Flick’s thoughts.

Flick has never give up hope in Fati, and recently, he has seen a change in the 22-year-old’s performance levels in training. He sees him much closer to his teammates, although he does still have work to go before he is fully back in contention. However, it is going well, with the report quoting officials from within the club.

“It is common for him to stay shooting on goal after training sessions. He wants to fight to be important again at Barcelona and hopefully he will achieve it because he was a great footballer who has been greatly affected by injuries.”

Had Fati not been blighted by regular injury problems, it would be very interesting to see where he would be now in terms of his standing at Barcelona. He can’t change the past, but the future is still up to him, and he can look to someone like Pedri as a reference for having recovered from injuries to reach his best level again.